Recipe : Strawberry Cream Dessert

Ingredients
- Whipping Cream – 300 g
- Fresh Cream – 200 g
- Sugar – 6 tsp
- Condensed Milk – 2 tbsp
- Strawberry – 250 g [finely chopped]
Method
- In a shallow sauce pan, add in the chopped strawberries along with the sugar. On a medium heat. Keep stirring the mixture until the sugar melts.
- Continue to cook until the strawberries turn soft and the mixture thicken. Switch off the flame and let it cool. After it cools refrigerate it for 1 hour.
- In a mixing bowl, add in the whipping cream. Start beating with the electric hand mixer in a circular motion until you get a soft peak.
- Add in the fresh cream. Mix this with the electric mixer for 10 -15 secs. Add in the condensed milk.
- Now add in the cooled strawberry mixture into it. Using a spatula fold it.
- Take a small serving glass. Add in the strawberry crème then garnish it with the sliced strawberry on top. Chill it before serving.
YOUR DELICIOUS DESSERT
IS READY. ENJOY!
