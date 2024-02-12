Timeless Wisdom for Healthy Relationships

With over 5 million copies sold, Jen Sincero’s book ‘You Are A Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life’ is a motivational self-help guide. In this book, she shares her personal experiences and how she overcame obstacles…reports Lothungbeni Humtsoe

The meaning of love may alter for each of us depending on the circumstances. Life is an emotional rollercoaster, and while everything appears to be wonderful and going well due to children, family, work pressure and other challenges in life it is possible to flip life upside down with a switch.

However, when life throws us situations over which we have no control, affecting relationships. Let us not give up and instead look for methods to make things better. As we set into the week of love, let’s take a look at some timeless literature to help you navigate creating healthy relationships and more.

Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I’m Learning to Say by Kelly Corrigan

Kelly Corrigan’s 2018 book ‘Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I’m Learning to Say’ is based on personal anecdotes. The book delves deeper into the power of using the correct words at the appropriate time. A guide to using the right words and phrases to foster relationships. The book is divided into twelve chapters, each of which focuses on a different phrase.

The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts

Gary Chapman’s 1992 book, ‘The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts’, explores the various ways people express and receive love. Though the book was published in the 1990s, it became the best-selling book in the subsequent years, during the mid-2000s. The book’s key point is to understand each other’s love languages when navigating relationships, which is still applicable now as it was three decades ago.

̌8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go

The author of ‘Think Like A Monk’ releases ‘8 Rules of Love’ with Simon & Schuster in 2023. Jay Shetty, the New York Times bestselling author, on an Instagram post captions, “Nobody sits us down and teaches us how to love… so we’re often thrown into relationships with nothing but romance movies and pop culture to help us muddle through. My NYT best-seller changes all that by offering a new perspective drawing on ancient wisdom and new science.”

You Are A Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero

With over 5 million copies sold, Jen Sincero’s book ‘You Are A Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life’ is a motivational self-help guide. In this book, she shares her personal experiences and how she overcame obstacles. Self-doubt is a virus that restricts people from achieving their full potential in life. She encourages readers throughout the book to trust their inner badass and pursue what they are meant to do.

