Cong appoints special observers for Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of the election on June 1…reports Asian Lite News

To boost its preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab where it is fighting all 13 seats on its own, Congress on Monday named special observers for some of the constituencies in the state for better coordination and management of elections.

Party leader Manickam Tagore has been appointed special observer for Patiala, Girish Chodankar (Jalandhar), Jitu Patwari (Hoshiarpur), Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Faridkot), KJ George (Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar), Nitin Raut (Firozpur) and Sunil Kedar (Fatehgarh Sahib).

“Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Special Observers for the parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, in addition to the previously appointed observers, to ensure better coordination and management for the Lok Sabha elections,” said a release issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of the election on June 1.

Unlike in Delhi where Congress and AAP have a seat-sharing pact, there is no alliance between the two parties in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said on Sunday that candidates contesting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab have been allotted election symbols by the District Election Officers as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

He said that out of the total 328 candidates, 169 are independent candidates. (ANI)

ALSO READ-Congress chief promises 10 kg ration against NDA’s 5kg

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]