EC announces polls for Maharashtra, Jharkhand  

The CEC said Gazette notification for the two phases in Jharkhand will be issued on October 18 and 22 respectively…reports Asian Lite News

Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases in assembly polls to be held on November 13 and 20 while Maharashtra will go in for a single-phase election on November 20, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. Votes will be counted in the two states on November 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the date of polling in the two states in a press conference here. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh are first-time voters and there are 66.84 lakh young voters.

The CEC said Gazette notification for the two phases in Jharkhand will be issued on October 18 and 22 respectively. The last date of making nominations for the two phases is October 25 and 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 28 and 30 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 30 and November 1 respectively.

Jharakhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said they welcome the dates announced by the ECI for the election in Jharkhand. “We are fully prepared for the elections…People of Jharkhand have made up their minds and they will once again choose the alliance government here,” he said.

The term of the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled in 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) in the state.

The CEC said that in Maharashtra, the date of issue of Gazette notification is October 22, last date of filing nominations is October 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

The key contenders in the Maharashtra elections are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

In the recent parliamentary elections to 48 seats in the state, the opposition MVA fared well. The BJP’s share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 seats five years ago. MVA secured 30 seats. In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress 44.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said there will be change in Maharashtra and the ruling alliance will be voted out. “We appeal EC to not to let Maharashtra election to become like Haryana election…money game might take place…if Election Commission considers themselves unbiased, we don’t though, they will have to take care of all these things…EVM is not full proof…no matter what governement will change. This unconstitutional government that was formed with the support of PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Supreme Court, will change,” he said.

NCP working president Praful Patel said the people will vote for development and good work. “Maharashtra elections are due and it is imperative to have the assembly formation before November 26. I am very happy that the Election Commission has announced the poll dates today.”

“I am very sure that in Maharashtra, the people will go for development, good work and of course the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has led to the NDA victory for the third time as well as the fact that we have recently seen the polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. People have voted for good work and development and the schemes which the government of India and the respective state governments have given to the people. So I feel that in Maharashtra we will come back to power again,” he said.

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats. The Chief Election Commissioner also announced the dates for bypolls to 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

Bypolls to 48 Assembly seats

Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypolls to 48 assembly constituencies including nine seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The announcement was made by the Chief Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in which he also announced dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

There are 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but bypolls were announced for nine seats. Kumar said election was not announced for Milkipur seat in Ayodhya as election petition is pending.

While polling will be held on 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Nov 13, it will be held on one assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and Nanded constituency in Maharashtra on November 20. Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

The bypolls are spread over 15 states – Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The largest number of bypolls will be held in Uttar Pradesh and seats going to the polls are Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sishamau.

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh are crucial for BJP as it suffered a setback in Lok Sabha polls. BJP could win only 33 seats compared to 62 it won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP would be keen to regain its winning momentum in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, won 37 seats in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. (ANI)

ALSO READ: New Low In India, Canada Ties

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]