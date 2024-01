Iconic boxer Mary Kom imparts her wisdom to Orchid International School students, laying the groundwork for a school boxing curriculum. Visionary efforts aim to mold aspiring boxers into future gold medallists. Also present Kavita Chatterjee, VP Orchid International School, Anuradha Premnath, Harsh Gupta. (Photo by Rakesh Londhe)

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]