The Rivals’ History in Numbers

India holds the advantage over their nemesis with five victories …reports Asian Lite News

India vs Pakistan, one of the biggest cricketing rivalry looks to renew itself at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as both the sides will meet for the seventh time in the T20 World Cup.

India holds the advantage over their nemesis with five victories whereas Pakistan has won on only one occasion, the infamous defeat in the 2021 edition where they lost by 10 wickets. The one remaining game was the famous tie between the two sides in the 2007 edition that India went on to win by a bowl-out (3-0).

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups:

September 14, 2007: Tied and India won via bowl out in Durban

September 24, 2007: India won by 5 runs in Johannesburg

September 30, 2012: India won by 8 wickets in Colombo

March 21, 2014: India won by 7 wickets in Dhaka

March 19, 2016: India won by 6 wickets in Kolkata

October 24, 2021: Pakistan won by 10 wickets in Dubai

October 23, 2022: India won by 4 wickets Melbourne

Another interesting stat to remember going into the game is that the team batting second has won every game in the T20 World Cup since India’s win over the Men in Green in the 2007 finals.

Highest Scorer for India vs Pak:

Virat Kohli’s 488 runs in 10 T20 Internationals vs the men in green makes him the highest run scorer in the history of the tournament.

Highest scorers for Pakistan vs Ind:

Mohammed Rizwan’s 197 runs in four innings has seen him become the highest run scorer for Pakistan against India in T20 Internationals

Most wickets:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umar Gul and Hardik Pandya are the highest wicket takers in T20I’s between the two teams with 11 scalps to their name followed by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Nawaz with six wickets to their name.

Virat Kohli’s 82 run innings against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021 remains the highest score by a batsman in a match between the two whereas Mohammad Nawaz’s 4/18 in the 2007 edition remains the best bowling spell by a bowler in the history of this iconic fixture.

‘It is Always Challenging’

India and Pakistan are set to add another chapter to their fierce on-field rivalry when the two neighboring nations take on each other in the T20 World Cup fixture in New York on Sunday.

Ahead of the mega encounter, India captain Rohit Sharma said his team will look to give its best performance on the field to register a win at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

“When you play Pakistan, it is always challenging. For us, we just need to think about it as another opposition that we want to beat them and play well against them, there is a whole lot that we need to do,” said Rohit in a Star Sports video on X.

Team India enjoys a 6-1 victory record over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and would look to strengthen that on Sunday.

Talking about the excitement of the clash, India star Virat Kohli said the atmosphere is always buzzing inside and outside the stadium to witness the historic match.

“World Cup is a different emotion, different feeling and you can sense that build up. There is nervousness in the air and everyone is buzzing. I love those moments and we play for such moments. It is very fortunate to experience it,” said Kohli.

“The atmosphere outside the stadium, all these things are not quite noticed or spoken about but leads up to the game like this which makes it so special. The moment I stepped on the field, I felt that energy in the stadium. Everyone was waiting for that game to start and you can feel that palpable energy in the air,” he added.

India began their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland while Pakistan faced a shocking defeat against co-host USA in their opening Group A fixture.

