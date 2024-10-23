A fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani Sangeet is all set to mesmerize music lovers of Muscat

Ekata Muscat, has come a long way from its first journey started in the year 2018 with an ambitious plan of promoting rich tradition of Indian classical art forms, reports Vinod Raghavan

MUSCAT: It will be a fusion of Indian classical music – Carnatic and the Hindustani sangeet at the three-day festival of “Sangeethotsav 2024” from October 24 – 26 organised by Ekata Muscat, in the Sultanate of Oman.

On all the three days, renowned artistes ranging from the Carnatic sangeet to Hindustani sangeet gharana of India, will be mesmerizing the music lovers at the spacious auditorium of College of Banking and Financial Studies in Bousher, Muscat.

Detailing out the three day musical event, Girish Nair, Media Coordinator, said at the press meet, on the first day of the event, “Sangeethotsav 2024 “ would kick off with a live Vocal concert by Vasudha Ravi, an acclaimed Carnatic musician and a well-known playback singer in Chennai.

On the second day i.e 25th October, the Indian Ambassador Amit Narang will be the Chief guest witnessing “Laya Vinyasam” – a musical fusion with an exquisite combination of mridangam, violin, ghatam, mukharshangh, and ghanchira, creating a vibrant interplay of rhythm and melody.

On the third day, Hindustani concert will showcase the vocal talents of Yash Sanjay Devle, from the Gwalior Gharana of Madhya Pradesh from Central India. He will be accompanied by Zuber Shaikh on sitar, Dwijj Gandharva on tabla and Vineeth Pandit on harmonium, this would be an unforgettable evening of soulful music and rich cultural heritage, reveals Babita Shyam, Joint Coordinator of Ekata.

Since its inception, Ekata Muscat, has been honoring the prestigious “Sangeetha Sudha Nidhi” Award to prominent musicians residing in India and Oman, who have contributed throughout their career to the music world. This year the award would be presented to Thichur Surendran, who has been performing and teaching Panchavadyam for the last 30+ years in Oman, revealed Muralikrishnan Nair, General Secretary of Ekata.

Ekata Muscat started its journey in the year 2018 with an ambitious plan of promoting rich tradition of Indian classical art forms, and making all efforts to preserve the cultural heritage and identity and move it on to the next generation so that it can continue to flourish for many more generations, reminded Babita, who is also a music teacher in Muscat.

Since its debut performance, in October 2018, “Sangeethotsav” a Carnatic Musical Concert which is the Signature Programme of Ekata has been able to showcase and assimilate more than 250 artists and maestros from different regions of India, Oman, and other GCC countries, said Manoj M N, Joint Secretary.

Apart from Sangeethothsav held in the evenings, during the day time on October 24-25, “Sageetharchana”, from 9:30am – 4:00pm, of 25th and 26th we would be having the “Sangeetharchana 2024”, will showcase classical musical talents of Oman by providing a vibrant stage for hundreds of artists to perform, revealed Babita.

This grand celebration of music features a diverse array of performances, highlighting both established and emerging talents from the region. With its focus on fostering creativity and promoting cultural exchange, Sangeetharchana has become a significant event in the local artistic landscape, drawing audiences and participants alike. The festival not only celebrates the rich musical heritage of Oman but also encourages collaboration and community among musicians, making it a memorable experience for all involved, she said.

