Abdullah bin Zayed appreciates Biden’s proposals to end Gaza war  

Sheikh Abdullah also recognised the importance of building on these proposals in order to create a serious political horizon for renegotiation with the aim of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the importance of the proposals presented by US President Joe Biden regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, appreciating these efforts which aimed at stopping the war in the Strip.

This came during a phone call today with Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, during which the two top diplomats discussed the current developments in the Middle East region and the situation in the Gaza Strip and their repercussions, especially on the humanitarian aspect. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also reviewed with Secretary Blinken the US President’s proposals, which include a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the release of prisoners and hostages, the return of the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to their home areas, a surge of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, and the implementation of a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the need to deal seriously and positively with President Biden’s proposals and all other proposals that lead to de-escalation in the region, protecting the lives of all civilians, alleviating the worsening humanitarian crisis that civilians are suffering from in the Gaza Strip, and ending this war.

Sheikh Abdullah also recognised the importance of building on these proposals in order to create a serious political horizon for renegotiation with the aim of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

HE appreciated the ongoing mediation efforts undertaken by the sisterly State of Qatar, the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and the friendly United States to reach a ceasefire, affirming the UAE’s firm support for all efforts aimed at reaching a sustainable ceasefire, providing urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, and ending the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

He pointed out that extremism, tension and escalating violence have pushed the region to an unprecedented state of instability, which necessitates the need to intensify international cooperation and concerted regional and international efforts to end this situation and to focus on consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the region and meeting the aspirations of its peoples for a decent life, development and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

ALSO READ-Israel takes control of key Gaza-Egypt border road

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]