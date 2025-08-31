More Killings in Gaza

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported that Israel will stop the airdrop operation of humanitarian aid over Gaza City in the coming days, and the entry of ground aid via trucks to northern Gaza will also be reduced….reports Asian Lite News

At least 57 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to Palestinian sources.

In Gaza City, four people, including two children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting two apartments and a gathering of Palestinians, spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua.

At least seven people were killed and several others injured, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a three-story building housing residential apartments and medical clinics in the al-Rimal neighbourhood, west of the city, Basal said.

Twelve people, including five women and five children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on tents housing displaced people in the Nasr neighbourhood, northwest of the city, Basal said, noting that the airstrike destroyed many tents and set some others on fire.

Six people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Zeitoun neighbourhood, south of the city, he said.

Palestinian security sources also reported Israeli raids and bombings in the early hours on residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan and Sabra neighbourhoods in the city, amid intense overflights by Israeli helicopters and drones. Local residents said they heard sounds of massive explosions and intense gunfire.

In central Gaza, a family of five were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, whereas three people, including a child, were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes in the Bureij refugee camp and the city of Deir al-Balah, Basal said.

In southern Gaza, six people, including a woman, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting tents housing displaced persons west of Khan Younis, Basal said.

In northern Gaza, four people were killed in an Israeli attack on a Palestinian gathering in the Jabalia area, he said.

Ten people were killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for food outside humanitarian aid distribution centers in central and southern Gaza, he added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that it struck “a key Hamas terrorist in the area of Gaza City,” without providing further details on the target or the specific location of the strike.

The latest Israeli attacks came a day after the Israeli army announced the start of “preliminary operations and the initial stages” of an attack on Gaza City, saying its forces are operating with “great intensity” on the city’s outskirts.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed 63,371 people and injured 159,835 others, Gaza-based health authorities said Saturday, adding that starvation and malnutrition in Gaza have caused 332 deaths, including 124 children.

On Friday, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that Israel will stop the airdrop operation of humanitarian aid over Gaza City in the coming days, and the entry of ground aid via trucks to northern Gaza will also be reduced.