Abu Dhabi Chamber expands global network

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched its new strategic initiative “Gateway to the World”, aimed at expanding its global network in a significant move to further create new opportunities for local businesses to expand globally and attract more foreign direct investments.

The goal of the initiative is to sign 100 partnerships with various chambers and business support offices around the globe by the end of 2024, facilitating the ability of Abu Dhabi businesses to access over 3 million international companies that are registered in chambers of commerce and business support offices around the world.

Through the new initiative, the Abu Dhabi Chamber aims to establish direct communication channels with chambers of commerce worldwide and foster a competitive economic environment that aligns with the aspirations of Abu Dhabi’s business community. Additionally, the initiative seeks to attract international companies to establish their operations in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the Chamber’s strategic vision to make Abu Dhabi the first choice in the MENA region for business and talent by 2025.

“This new initiative demonstrates our ongoing commitment to boosting the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business community while pushing towards more economic development. By solidifying relationships between local and global business ecosystems, we aim to further attract more FDIs into Abu Dhabi’s economy and empower businesses to expand their operations globally and explore new markets,” said Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

“These strategic partnerships are a crucial component for the prosperity of Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem, and for propelling the local economy towards greater success and development,” he added, emphasising the need to stimulate investments and facilitate the transfer of technology, services, and expertise between Abu Dhabi and the world, aligning with the Chamber’s mission in providing a competitive business environment that fosters innovation and attracts talents.

The new strategic partnerships under the “Gateway to the World” initiative cover a broad geographical scope, spanning across Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as the Middle East and GCC countries. Through these partnerships, potential investment opportunities will be registered within the Abu Dhabi Business Connect platform, enabling businesses to connect globally and engage with merchants, entrepreneurs, and investors worldwide. Such an initiative will facilitate access to international investment projects, foster the exchange of knowledge, and promote collaboration within local and global business ecosystems, gearing these efforts towards enhancing Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape and accelerating economic growth.

The “Gateway to the World” initiative will significantly bolster the Abu Dhabi Business Connect platform of the Abu Dhabi Chamber by granting Abu Dhabi-based businesses access to over 3 million member companies of the world chambers of commerce and business support offices, hence, empowering companies in the emirate to expand their reach by engaging with international companies and global markets. The Abu Dhabi Business Connect platform will also provide a platform for startups and SMEs in Abu Dhabi to present their new projects to international investors and entrepreneurs and help them enter into new partnerships while leveraging investment and commercial potential in Abu Dhabi.

Similarly, the “Gateway to the World” initiative will promote Abu Dhabi Chamber’s digital platform on Tawasal SuperApp to facilitate the interaction and engagement between Abu Dhabi Chamber members and international companies registered with chambers of commerce and business support offices from around the world by facilitating virtual business meetings to explore partnership and cooperation opportunities both locally and internationally.

Developed in partnership with Tawasal Information Technology, the Chamber’s digital platform on Tawasal will ensure that the business community remains abreast of the latest events and initiatives that aim to benefit the private sector in Abu Dhabi.

