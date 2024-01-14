Airstrikes against Houthis, act of self-defence, says Sunak  

Sunak said the Houthi attacks were risking innocent lives, disrupting the global economy and destabilising the region…reports Asian Lite News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the airstrikes targeting Houthis in Yemen were an act of “self-defense” aiming to de-escalate tensions and restore stability to the Red Sea region, CNN reported.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Kyiv during his surprise visit to Ukraine, during which the UK stepped up its support for Ukraine

“Our aim is very clear. It’s to deescalate tensions and restore stability to the region. That’s why allies over the past few weeks have issued several statements of condemnation of what’s happening, calling on the Houthis to desist,” Sunak said.

He also noted the United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Houthis’ attacks in the Red Sea, “saying that states have a right to self-defense. We have acted in self-defense.”

Sunak said the Houthi attacks were risking innocent lives, disrupting the global economy and destabilising the region.

“We need to send a strong signal that this breach of international law is wrong. People can’t act like this with impunity and that’s why, together with allies, we’ve decided to take this action,” CNN quoted him as saying.

“US and UK strikes in Yemen were necessary, proportionate, and targeted action against military targets to degrade and disrupt Houthi capability,” he added.

Initial indications showed that the strikes were successful, Sunak said, adding that “we’ll continue to monitor the situation.”

This comes after the US military forces, along with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, successfully carried out strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels.

Earlier, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also emphasised that these were “self-defense strikes, and in keeping with our obligations,” to defend US troops overseas and protect the flow of commerce, CNN reported.

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel’s Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthis have launched several drone and missile attacks at Israel, with most intercepted, since the war started. The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, after thousands of Hamas terrorists crossed the border and killed scores of Israelis.

Meanwhile, Sunak has reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and has announced an increase in military aid.

“I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you–for as long as it takes,” Sunak posted on X after landing in Kyiv. (ANI)

