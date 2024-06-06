Ajman, India explore joint cooperation

The meeting explored cooperation opportunities in the education and healthcare sectors in particular…reports Asian Lite News

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), reiterated the chamber’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with India, driven by the growing number of Indian investors and businessmen in the emirate, which reached 9,549 members in the chamber during 2023.

This came during a meeting today between Al Suwaidi and Satish Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to discuss joint economic cooperation, explore investment opportunities, and promote trade between Ajman and India.

The meeting explored cooperation opportunities in the education and healthcare sectors in particular, as they are among the most prominent sectors that the emirate seeks to develop and increase investment in them.

