UAE leaders congratulate Modi

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election for a third term.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth,” he wrote on social media.

Hailing a deeply rooted strategic partnership between UAE and India, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said: “I am looking forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent two similar messages to the Indian Prime Minister.

أهنئ الصديق ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات الأخيرة، متمنياً له التوفيق في قيادة الهند نحو المزيد من التقدم والنماء. أتطلع إلى مواصلة العمل معاً خلال الفترة المقبلة لتعزيز العلاقات الإماراتية-الهندية الإستراتيجية وتحقيق أهدافنا التنموية المشتركة لمصلحة شعبينا. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 5, 2024

Congratulating Modi on a “historic” third term, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade.”

“We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the victory.

“I heartily congratulate my friend Narendra Modi on his re-election as Prime Minister. I wish him success in leading India on further progress and development. Our two countries have a deep strategic partnership. I look forward to continued cooperation aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our countries and our people,” Sheikh Abdullah posted.

PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his historic re-election for a third term. We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 5, 2024

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed they will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Thursday.

Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister #SheikhHasina has congratulated @narendramodi on the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the @BJP4India in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

In her message PM said, "As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and… pic.twitter.com/w9ZrIiXOWr — Awami League (@albd1971) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit India to engage with the new government in New Delhi as Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term, the White House said.

Sullivan’s visit was discussed when US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his re-election.

“President Joseph Biden Jr spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders stressed their commitment to strengthening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their common vision of a free, open and prosperous India-Pacific region, the White House added.

President Biden praised the “friendship” between the US and India on X. This was followed by similar congratulatory messages by other senior members of his Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Meanwhile, the decks are now cleared for the BJP-led NDA to form the government following a meeting of the alliance members held here on Wednesday.

All pre-poll allies including TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD-U leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with other leaders of the alliance participated in discussions to finalise the modalities for the NDA government’s formation for the third consecutive term.

BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders of other parties of the NDA were also present at the meeting.

The NDA has unanimously adopted a resolution electing Narendra Modi as the alliance’s leader.

The resolution highlights “the impactful development witnessed by 1.4 billion Indian citizens across the nation through the NDA government’s public welfare schemes under PM Modi’s leadership over the past decade”.

It acknowledges “the nation’s choice of robust leadership for the third consecutive term”.

The resolution “proudly emphasises the unity showcased by the NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under PM Modi’s guidance, resulting in a victorious outcome”.

It declares “the unanimous election of Narendra Modi as the leader, affirming the commitment of the NDA government, under his leadership, to serve the underprivileged segments of society, including the poor, women, youth, farmers and marginalised communities”.

