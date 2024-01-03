The Forum brings together a host of top political and economic officials, strategic experts and thought leaders from around the world….reports Asian Lite News

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Strategy Forum kicks off today at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, under the theme ‘The Political and Economic State of the Arab World’.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the future of nations is determined by their ability to navigate changing trends, anticipate future events and objectively analyse global shifts on the political and economic scenes.

“The UAE hosts a new edition of the Arab Strategy Forum tomorrow, welcoming officials, strategic experts and thought leaders in the areas of politics and economy, who come from around the world. We are deeply committed to creating the right environment for intellectual dialogue and for the exchange of visions, ideas and expertise for the benefit of our people and the future of the next generation,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Arab Strategy Forum 2024 presents an opportunity to examine the state of the Arab world, both politically and economically, and to better visualise our approach to potential challenges in the coming years. Addressing new developments and changes objectively is a necessity born by political and economic shifts, as well as the realities of life. We welcome participants in the Arab Strategy Forum who analyse the present and anticipate the future,” he added.

The new edition of the Arab Strategy Forum 2024 focuses on the political and economic state of the Arab world, as speakers discuss current shifts, position of the Arab world amidst a fast-changing scene, regionally and internationally. Participants will also forecast characteristics of the next phase and its repercussions on the global map of interests and power balances.

The opening remarks will be presented by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Strategy Forum. He will be followed by Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Founding Dean of the Paris School for International Affairs who leads a session titled ‘The Political State of the Arab World in 2024’. This session addresses various topics including geopolitical turmoil and global divisions, analysis of global threats and their impact on immigration and refugee traffic, the role of international cooperation and agreements in de-escalation, among others.

Jihad Azour Director, Middle East and Central Asia department, International Monetary Fund (IMF), leads a session entitled ‘The Economic State of the Arab World in 2024’, where he addresses the analysis of Arab economy and economic growth prospects, innovation for post-oil and traditional economies, the geopolitical impact on economic growth among others.

A session entitled ‘What does the Arab World want from the World?’ will be presented by HRH Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, and HE Nabil Fahmy, Former Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs. The session discusses the political aspect of economic corridors, the GCC and paths of political influence in a multipolar world.

The session ‘What does the World want from the Arab World?’ will be led by Professor Francis Fukuyama, professor of political sciences and author of ‘The End of History’, and Dr. Parag Khanna is Founder Managing Partner of FutureMap to discuss global trends and their impact on the Middle East, new global partnerships, as well as peace, global security, balance of powers and oil prices.

‘How the Arab World looks like from Moscow’ will host Professor Vitaly Naumkin is the President of the Institute of Oriental Studies.

Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, Chairman of the Gulf Research Center and Dr. Fawaz Gerges, Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science will speak at a session entitled ’20 Years after the Iraq Invasion: Ramifications and Outcomes’. The session discusses the turning points in Iraq and the region as a whole, the geopolitical impact of the invasion, lessons learned and economic cost of the war among other topics.

Bassem Youssef speaks in a session entitled ‘Brief History of the Arabs Image in Global Media’, where he discusses dismantling misconceptions of Arabs in international media among other topics.

A report titled ‘The Cost of Not Having Peace’, conducted in collaboration with Eurasia Group, will be launched during the Arab Strategy Forum. It will be discussed by David Gordon, Eurasia Group and Dr. Abdul Munem Saeed, Chairman of the advisory board of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies.

A platform for forecasting the geopolitical and economic events regionally and globally, the Arab Strategy Forum aims to present a clear forward-looking picture for decision-makers on the future of many issues; enabling leaders to develop strategic plans to meet the geopolitical and economic challenges.

