Brazil Slams UNSC’s ‘Paralysis’ on Gaza, Ukraine

At the two-day G20 meeting in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil has denounced 'paralysis' of the UN Security Council over Gaza, Ukraine.

As the G20 convenes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil voiced frustration over the UN Security Council’s failure to address conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira highlighted the ineffectiveness of international institutions like the UN, citing the Security Council’s ‘paralysis.’

The ongoing crises in Gaza and Ukraine, Vieira argued, result in tragic loss of innocent lives. The G20, led by Brazil since December, had hoped to address such issues but faces challenges after former president Lula’s controversial remarks accusing Israel of “genocide.”

Despite efforts to de-escalate tensions, divisions persist within the G20, particularly concerning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron plans to confront Russian aggression directly at the summit.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised the West for arming Ukraine and blamed the lack of political will for the conflict’s resolution.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed skepticism about diplomatic prospects for Ukraine. Alongside addressing conflicts, Brazil aims to prioritise poverty and climate change during its G20 presidency.

However, tensions may hinder bilateral discussions, including a potential encounter between Blinken and Lavrov. Established in 1999, the G20 initially focused on economic matters but has expanded its scope to include global political issues.

Amid recent struggles for consensus, the requirement for joint statements at G20 meetings has been waived, except for the annual leaders’ summit in November.

Recently, the Brazilian government had called its ambassador in Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, back to the country for consultations after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced harsh criticism of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, in response to the fact that Israel summoned the diplomat for statements, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The Ministry said on Monday in a statement that Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira also summoned Israel’s ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli government declared Lula da Silva “persona non grata” on Monday. Lula da Silva on Sunday accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians living in the Gaza Strip.

In January, Brazil joined South Africa in bringing a case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Last week, during a tour of Africa, Lula da Silva announced Brazil will make new contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Blinken Conveys US Disagreement to Lula on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a candid conversation on Wednesday, during which Blinken expressed the United States’ disagreement with Lula’s recent remarks regarding the conflict in Gaza, media reported.

Lula’s comparison of the situation in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War Two had led to a diplomatic rift with Israel, resulting in his exclusion from the country until he retracts his comments.

“I would say that it was a frank exchange, with the secretary making clear that we don’t agree with those comments,” Reuters quoted a senior State Department official as saying.

U.S. officials had previously said they expected Lula and Blinken to have a robust conversation on issues of global security, including the conflict in Gaza that was sparked by attacks in Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, the Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, according to Brazil’s presidential office, the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours in Brasilia, covered various topics, including the G20 summit and peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Lula reiterated his commitment to peace and resolution in both regions, with a shared agreement on the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state, the Brazilian government said in a statement.

