Cameron vows more actions against Houthis

Not taking military action against the Houthis would have led to “more attacks” in the Red Sea, according to Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The British military took part in a joint operation in Yemen alongside the US this week in retaliation for the targeting of international trade in the key shipping lane – followed up by a fresh attack by the US on Friday night.

Cameron said the action by the Houthis was “effectively terrorist attacks”, adding: “If you don’t act against the Houthis in the Red Sea, you are going to see more attacks.”

And he hinted the government would be willing to join in further military action, telling Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Philips the UK had “demonstrated that we are prepared to follow words and warning with action”.

Cameron also warned: “It is hard to think of a time when there has been so much danger and insecurity and instability in the world.

“The lights are absolutely flashing red on the global dashboard and what we need at that time is strong leadership and a plan and that is what we have with the prime minister and the team in place.”

The foreign secretary further defended the initial response to the attacks on ships in the Red Sea, saying there had been 26 incidents since November – including an attack on HMS Diamond, that saw over 20 drones and missiles used by the Houthis.

Asked about concerns that the military operation could lead to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, the foreign secretary said: “What are the consequences of not acting? We have endured almost two months of continual attacks and we gave warning after warning and frankly, ultimately that wasn’t working and the number of attacks was going up, the severity of those attacks was going up. So not acting is also a policy, and it was a policy that wasn’t working.”

A spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces in the Houthi-controlled north of the country said in a televised statement that the bombardment “will not go unanswered and unpunished” – saying it would not deter their support for Palestinians amid Israel’s war in Gaza.

Cameron denied any link between the Red Sea attacks, saying the action was “completely separate”.

However, also speaking to Trevor Philips, the former head of MI6, Richard Dearlove, said the strikes had “inevitable” connections to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“If one’s being rational in analysis, I agree with David Cameron that freedom of navigation is a different issue from Gaza, but the Arab street doesn’t think that,” he said.

“Inevitably there’s a connection. They’re going to have an impact across the whole area.”

The government has got the support of Labour in the action, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting telling Sky News it was an “open and shut case”.

He also said his party understood the need to act “swiftly and decisively” without recalling parliament to debate the issue.

“These strikes were targeted and focussed and absolutely necessary in Britain’s self-defence and national interest,” Streeting told Trevor Philips.

But the Liberal Democrats have attacked the government for “bypassing” parliament, and called for a retrospective vote on the action in the Commons when the prime minister makes a statement on Monday.

The party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran, said: “We remain very concerned about the Houthi’s attacks.

“But that makes it all the more important to ensure that MPs are not silenced on the important issue of military action.”

