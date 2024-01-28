Civil servants of 6 African countries learning skills in India

This programme is for civil servants from the African region and 36 senior officers from six countries, namely Eritrea, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Gambia, and Eswatini are attending it, an official said…reports Asian Lite News

Civil servants of six different African countries are being trained in India, learning leadership and governance related skills in a Mussoorie institute.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Personnel, commenced a two-week Advanced Leadership Development Programme on Public Policy and Governance.

This programme is for civil servants from the African region and 36 senior officers from six countries, namely Eritrea, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Gambia, and Eswatini are attending it, an official said.

NCGG Director General and Secretary, DARPG, V. Srinivas, emphasised India’s commitment to digital transformation, and highlighted the role of technology in bringing citizens closer to the government.

Course Coordinator and Associate Professor at NCGG, Dr. A.P Singh said that the programme includes sessions on governance paradigms, digital technology in housing, Aadhar for good governance, land records modernisation, transparency in government procurement, rural property survey programmes, public-private partnerships, effective office administration, climate change policies, sustainable development goals, agriculture in India, public policy perspectives, and India-Africa relation along with institutional visit to PM Sangrahalaya, the DMRC, AIIMS, and the Taj Mahal.

Srinivas said that India’s policy maxim of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government” has focused on digital empowerment of citizens and digital transformation of institutions to bring citizens and government closer using technology, and the focus is on effective grievance redressal using CPGRAMS, secretariat reforms focused on e-services, and improving service delivery through integrated service portals.

The Capacity Building Programme seeks to present India’s strides in technology, zero tolerance to corruption, and ethics in governance to the delegates in addition to the focus on land reforms.

Gambia’s Deputy High Commissioner Lamin E Singhateh expressed gratitude for the knowledge-sharing collaboration between his country, India, and the NCGG. He also emphasised the importance of continuous learning for professional and personal growth in today’s world.

