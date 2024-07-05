Creative tech can help societies, says Modi at SCO summit

PM Modi stated the need for developing connectivity, while also emphasising that respect for “sovereignty and territorial integrity” is also essential…reports Asian Lite News

Stating that the 21st century is the century of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized the need to make technology creative and apply it for the welfare of societies.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India’s commitment to ‘AI for All’ is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered these remarks on behalf of PM Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) being held under Kazakhstan’s Presidency in Astana.

“Delivered India’s statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.Thank the leaders present for conveying their best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election for a third successive term,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“The 21st century is the century of technology. We have to make technology creative and apply it to the welfare and progress of our societies. India is among the countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence and the launch of an AI Mission. Our commitment to ‘AI for All’ is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation,” he remarked.

PM Modi stated the need for developing connectivity, while also emphasising that respect for “sovereignty and territorial integrity” is also essential.

“Economic development requires robust connectivity. That can also pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects. So too are non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regimes. The SCO needs to deliberate seriously on these aspects,” he said.

This was a veiled attack on Pakistan, China and their China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a USD 50 billion Pakistani component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The 3,000 km Chinese infrastructure network project is under construction in Pakistan and aims to connect Pakistan’s Gwadar and Karachi ports to China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by land.

India has raised its objections multiple times, over the corridor that passes through various parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Further, in his remarks at the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Modi recalled the deep civilizational ties between India and Central Asia, and said that New Delhi has prioritised the interests and aspirations of the region.

Highlighting India’s focus on people-centric cooperation, PM Modi pointed to events like SCO Millet Food Festival, the SCO Film Festival, and the International Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage, that were held under India’s presidency last year.

“India shares deep civilizational ties with the people of this region. Recognizing the centrality of Central Asia to SCO, we have prioritized their interests and aspirations. It is reflected in greater exchanges, projects and activities with them,” PM Modi said.

“Cooperation in the SCO, for us, has been people-centric. India organized SCO Millet Food Festival, SCO Film Festival, SCO Surajkund Craft Mela, SCO Think-Tanks Conference, and International Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage during its presidency. We will naturally support similar endeavors by others,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated that several events were hosted in the New Delhi Hall at the SCO Secretariat, including the 10th International Day of Yoga in 2024.

Reiterating India’s focus on the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he congratulated Kazakhstan for successfully hosting the SCO Summit and also extended best wishes to China for hosting the summit next year. (ANI)

