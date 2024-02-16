Digital Dubai awarded great place to work certificate

Digital Dubai has successfully met all the criteria established by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, with particular emphasis on fostering a sense of purpose and pride among employees …reports Asian Lite News

Digital Dubai has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work Certified designation, solidifying its place among organisations boasting truly exceptional workplace cultures. This recognition, awarded by the global authority Great Place to Work, validates Digital Dubai’s unwavering commitment to cultivating an environment that fosters employee satisfaction, collaboration, and innovation.

Beyond accolades, this certification highlights the organisation’s dedication to exceeding industry standards and achieving its goals. By prioritizing harmony, productivity, and creative thinking, Digital Dubai empowers its team to perform at their best, contributing to the organization’s success and overall impact.

Digital Dubai has successfully met all the criteria established by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, with particular emphasis on fostering a sense of purpose and pride among employees in contributing to the Authority’s mission and strategic objectives.

This certification serves as a validation of Digital Dubai’s practices aimed at ensuring a high-quality work environment, promoting cohesion, and fostering alignment across diverse roles and locations within its umbrella, which includes the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, and the Digital Dubai Government Establishment.

Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, remarked, “The Dubai government has laid the groundwork for its institutions to excel in various domains, including creating a harmonious and fulfilling work environment. At Digital Dubai, we prioritise the holistic happiness equation, which revolves around employees, customers, and society at large, all moving forward in line with Dubai’s vision of being an exceptional place to live and work.”

Al Janahi continued, “This international recognition reflects the collaborative spirit embodied by Digital Dubai’s workforce, their professionalism, institutional loyalty, and their belief in the substantial value they contribute to the organisation.

“This sentiment was echoed through various surveys, including the Global Authority on Workplace Culture questionnaire. Our commitment to dedication, sincerity, and positive competition aligns with Dubai’s overarching goals, contributing to the advancement of our beloved country. A distinguished work environment at Digital Dubai translates to exceptional functional harmony, leading to superior services and heightened happiness levels for partners and customers alike.”

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of the UAE, Great Place to Work Middle East, congratulated Digital Dubai for receiving the certification. He emphasised the collective voice of the Authority’s employees, highlighting their affirmation of the positive working environment fostered by the organisation and their sense of pride in contributing to the community through Digital Dubai.

With this distinction, Digital Dubai joins an esteemed roster of international institutions globally recognised for their outstanding work environments, alongside prominent companies featured on the Forbes list.

The Global Authority on Workplace Culture evaluates organisations based on the principle of trust, drawing upon over three decades of experience in assessing employees’ confidence in their workplace and belief in organizational objectives. The Trust Index Survey, implemented by the Authority, serves as a cornerstone in this evaluation process.

