G20 Brazil: Sheikh Khaled meets Lula 

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held a session of official talks with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil discussed ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Brazil and explored opportunities to further develop the two countries’ relations to serve the common interests of both nations.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of Brazil reviewed the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil across various fields, particularly in economy, investment, renewable energy, and sustainability, highlighting the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reflecting the significant growth and progress achieved, supported by the strength of bilateral ties and the shared commitment to further enhancing them.

The meeting also explored programmes and initiatives aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation to advance sustainable development in both nations.

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Brazilian people.

The President of Brazil also conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his wishes for ongoing prosperity and success for the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Brazil across all levels, aiming to support joint sustainable development and strengthen the close ties between the two countries for the benefit and prosperity of their people.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of Brazil witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint mechanism aimed at promoting UAE investments in strategic sectors in Brazil.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Brazil Ministry of Foreign Affairs also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in Africa.

The meeting also discussed the agreement between the Abu Dhabi Customs and the Tax Authority of Brazil to strengthen customs cooperation across various areas, commending the launch of the digital trade corridor to streamline trade procedures and enhance collaboration.

The President of Brazil also praised the UAE’s initiative to plant 10,000 palm trees in the Brazilian state of Bahia as part of a programme aimed at transferring knowledge to the Brazilian side in this sector, in cooperation with Al Foah Company.

UAE, Brazil align on G20 Agenda

Since officially assuming the G20 presidency on 1st December 2023, Brazil has been focusing on strengthening cooperation among member states to find effective solutions to key global challenges.

According to Brazil’s vision, the future direction of the G20 aims to address pressing issues through dynamic initiatives, commitment to sustainable practices and inclusive dialogue, paving the way for shared achievements among G20 countries.

Through its leadership of the G20, Brazil is working to develop innovative strategies and fruitful co-operation with the G20 countries to build a future characterised by shared achievements and global solidarity.

The UAE’s participation as a guest at the G20 Summit being held on 18-19 November in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”, is part of an exchange of shared visions with Brazil.

This supports joint action to achieve future goals, especially as relations between the two friendly countries are witnessing steady development with their agreement in 2019 to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

The UAE has declared its support for the priorities of the Brazilian G20 presidency, which include developing global governance, combating poverty and hunger, and addressing climate and energy challenges.

Throughout this year, the UAE has been keen to participate in all G20-related ministerial meetings held in Brazil. These included the Foreign Ministers Meeting, the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, the Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting, the Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting, the Sherpa Meeting, and the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting for 2024.

The meeting of agriculture ministers, the meeting of energy ministers, the meeting of health ministers to discuss global health challenges and identify strategic priorities, the meetings of education ministers, and other meetings that came within the agenda of the group’s work.

In terms of bilateral relations, the UAE is one of Brazil’s largest economic partners in the Middle East, with trade between the two countries reaching AED13.28 billion in the first eight months of this year.

Brazil is currently the UAE’s largest trading partner in Latin America, and the second largest in the Americas after the United States.

UAE investments are estimated at $5bn with major Emirati companies such as Mubadala, DP World, Emirates Airlines, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Yahsat and others.

The two countries are working to support joint initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable development. In this regard, the UAE government and the government of the Federative Republic of Brazil launched this year a strategic partnership in the areas of government modernisation, focusing on exchanging expertise, experiences and best practices in three areas of cooperation, including capacity building of government cadres, knowledge exchange in the field of government competitiveness, and sharing experiences in the economic fields.

Brazil announced this year that it has joined the UAE Declaration on a Global Climate Finance Framework, launched by a group of world leaders at COP28, which saw the announcement of the historic UAE Consensus. It has raised and catalysed more than $85 billion in funding and launched 11 pledges and declarations.

