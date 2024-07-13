Guterres: UNRWA Backbone Of Humanitarian Ops In Gaza

Without UNRWA support and funding, Palestine Refugees will lose a vital lifeline and their hope for a better future, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Without the necessary support and financing from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Palestine Refugees will lose a critical lifeline and the last ray of hope for a better future, warned Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres in his remarks at UNRWA Pledging Conference today.

”Women and men of UNRWA have bravely continued their work in whatever way they can. They are the backbone of humanitarian operations in Gaza. Let me be clear: there is no alternative to UNRWA,” he emphasised.

”This year is different. Yes, we face a profound funding gap. But Palestinians are seeing widening gaps across the board. Gaps in respect for international humanitarian law. Gaps in recognition of universal human rights and dignity for all. And, for Palestinians in Gaza, not just a gap – but death, destruction and a total breakdown in law and order.”

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA

Yet Palestinians – including, of course, Palestine Refugees – are enduring the deadliest period since the agency’s creation. As we are all painfully aware, the horror has not spared UNRWA colleagues. 195 UNRWA staff members have been killed, the highest staff death toll in UN history,” he noted.

”My appeal to everyone is this: Protect UNRWA, protect UNRWA staff, and protect UNRWA’s mandate — including through funding.”

”I urge you to act – and act now. Act to instil hope in a place where it is in short supply. Act to uphold the mandate of this General Assembly to sustain UNRWA. Act in solidarity with Palestine Refugees and all the Palestinian people,” he concluded.

