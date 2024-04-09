Haiti reaches deal to form transitional council

Haiti’s political instability and crime have deepened since 2016, with recent gang attacks paralyzing key infrastructures and escalating violence against Henry…reports Asian Lite News

Amid the turmoil fuelled by gangs, Haitian leaders have finalised a deal for a temporary government, awaiting approval from outgoing authorities, reported AFP on Monday.

The transition council, comprising representatives from political parties, the private sector, and civil society, has proposed a nine-member body to oversee the country’s affairs until early 2026, paving the way for presidential elections. The mandate of this council will extend until February 7, 2026, as per the agreement seen by AFP.

The transition aims to replace outgoing Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned on March 11 amidst escalating gang violence. Negotiations have been facilitated by CARICOM, the regional Caribbean body. Once approved by Haiti’s outgoing government, the council will elect a prime minister to lead until democratic elections are held. Notably, council members and government officials will be ineligible to run in these elections.

Haiti’s political instability and crime have deepened since 2016, with recent gang attacks paralyzing key infrastructures and escalating violence against Henry. His absence from the country, following a mission to Kenya seeking international security support, underscores the gravity of the crisis.

The breakthrough in negotiations, delayed by internal disputes and legal complexities, sets forth priorities focusing on security, constitutional reforms, institutional restructuring, and electoral arrangements. An imminent task includes the establishment of a national security council to oversee international security assistance, including the UN-backed mission.

With CARICOM facilitating the process, the accord awaits transmission to Haiti’s outgoing government for formal approval, signaling a tentative step towards stability in a nation marred by persistent turmoil.

