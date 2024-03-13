Home Office grants asylum to Palestinian citizen of Israel

The individual, known only as “Hasan” for safety reasons, has accused the Israeli government of imposing an “apartheid regime” on Palestinian citizens and engaging in systematic oppression…reports Asian Lite News

The UK Home Office has granted asylum to a 24-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel, deeming his fear of persecution if he returned to the country legitimate.

The decision was made before a tribunal was set to review the Home Office’s initial rejection of his asylum claim, Garden Court Chambers said.

The individual, known only as “Hasan” for safety reasons, has accused the Israeli government of imposing an “apartheid regime” on Palestinian citizens and engaging in systematic oppression.

Hasan, who has been active in Palestinian solidarity movements and expressed anti-Zionist views in the UK, presented evidence that suggested he would face persecution if forced to return to Israel.

His argument was supported by a number of reports from NGOs and experts, as well the recent preliminary ruling by the International Court of Justice in the South Africa v. Israel case, which highlighted the alleged use of genocidal rhetoric by senior Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog.

The decision to grant Hasan asylum may influence similar cases filed by Palestinians seeking refuge in the UK and other countries. The case invoked both the UN’s 1951 Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights, potentially setting a precedent for other Palestinians seeking protection from the Israeli government.

