PM, Modi discuss early conclusion of FTA

India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Talks for an FTA between India and the UK started in 2022…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the Roadmap 2030.

“During the conversation, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the Roadmap 2030 in diverse areas, including trade, investment, defence, security, emerging technologies and others,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The two leaders also assessed the progress made towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Modi and Sunak also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The two leaders further agreed to remain in touch. They also exchanged greetings on the upcoming festive occasion of Holi, the statement added

Earlier in the day, Modi posted on X stating, “Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement.”

The 13th round of negotiations between India and the UK took place from September 18 to December 15, 2023. Earlier in January, during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the UK, Rishi Sunak expressed hope that the ongoing FTA negotiations could be brought to a successful conclusion soon.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement was also discussed during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his recent visit to the country in November. (ANI)

