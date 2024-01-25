Houthis Fire Missiles at US Warship in Gulf of Aden



On January 24, Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired three missiles at the U.S.-flagged container ship M/V Maersk Detroit in the Gulf of Aden…reports Asian Lite News

Iran-backed Houthis on Wednesday fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles at the US Ship Maersk Detroit transiting the Gulf of Aden.

“On Jan. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit, transiting the Gulf of Aden,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X.

“One missile impacted in the sea. The two other missiles were successfully engaged and shot down by the USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship,” the CENTOM further said.

Meanwhile, the US and UK recently carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, CNN reported, citing a joint statement.

In the latest development, the countries attacked the rebels’ infrastructure on Monday and struck eight sites, as per a joint statement from the US and UK.

The two countries conducted the strikes, and Canada, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Australia supported the attacks, according to CNN.

Notably, the recent strikes on Houthi targets were “successful” and destroyed missiles, weapons storage sites and drone systems, a senior military official and a senior defence official stated.

The officials, who briefed reporters following the Monday afternoon operation, said the strikes “achieved the desired effect.”

However, the strike that was conducted on January 11 was smaller as compared to the first joint operation, which struck over 30 Houthi targets.

Reportedly, Monday’s strikes targeted a Houthi underground storage site and site associated with Houthi missiles and air surveillance, the statement added, according to CNN.

The senior military official said that the US used fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as surface vessels and a submarine, to strike eight locations.

He further added that approximately 25-30 precision-guided munitions were fired at the targets, including Tomahawk cruise missiles.

UN appeals to Houthis

The United Nations has asked Yemen’s Houthi authorities to reconsider their decision to expel US and British nationals working for the world body in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, confirmed on Wednesday that the United Nations has received communications from the Houthis, which gave the world body one month for all US and British nationals to leave the areas under the control of the de facto authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

“What needs to be said is that any request or requirement for UN staff to leave based solely on the nationality of that staff is inconsistent with the legal framework applicable to the UN,” said Dujarric. “It also, of course, impedes our ability to deliver on the mandate to support all of the people in Yemen. And we call on all the authorities in Yemen to ensure that our staff can continue to perform their functions on behalf of the UN.”

He said UN staff serve impartially and serve the flag of the United Nations and none other.

The spokesman refused to say how many US and British nationals are working for the UN in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“I can find out the number of international staff. We do not give breakdowns of our staff’s own nationality,” said Dujarric. (ANI/IANS)

