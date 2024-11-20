ICL Joins UNWTO; Unveils Global Expansion with 100+ New Branches 

ICL Tours and Travels LLC, headquartered in the UAE, has achieved a significant milestone by affiliating with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Building on this recognition, the company has unveiled ambitious plans to establish over 100 new branches worldwide as part of its global expansion strategy….reports Asian Lite News

Tours and Travels LLC, a leader in the tours and travel industry specialising in personalised and sustainable travel experiences, announced its official affiliation with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

This prestigious recognition was conferred during the 122nd Session of the UNWTO Executive Council in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

As the UN’s specialised agency, UNWTO champions tourism as a catalyst for economic growth, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability, aligning with the 2030 Agenda through collaboration with governments, the private sector, and other stakeholders. By becoming an Affiliate Member of UNWTO, ICL Tours and Travels LLC joins a global network of over 470 organisations committed to advancing sustainable tourism.

This partnership strengthens the company’s mission to promote responsible tourism that empowers communities, preserves cultural heritage, and protects the environment.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for us,” said K.G. Anilkumar, Chairman of ICL Group of Companies. “It provides a platform to collaborate with global leaders, share best practices, and contribute to a more sustainable tourism sector. We look forward to creating impactful and responsible travel experiences that benefit travellers and the destinations we serve.”

Uma Anilkumar, Managing Director of ICL Tours and Travels LLC, added: “Our affiliation with UNWTO not only affirms our commitment to sustainability but also amplifies our ability to foster cultural exchange and community empowerment. We are excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global tourism.”

“Being part of the UNWTO network gives us the opportunity to collaborate on a global scale, aligning our efforts with industry leaders to drive responsible tourism,” said Amaljith A Menon, Director of ICL Group International Operations. “We are excited to work alongside like-minded organisations to deliver meaningful travel experiences.”

ICL Tours and Travels LLC’s approach is guided by three core pillars: empowering communities through economic growth and development opportunities, promoting responsible travel to protect natural and cultural heritage, and fostering cultural exchange to celebrate and understand diverse communities. Through its UNWTO affiliation, the company is poised to amplify its contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The partnership enables ICL Tours to showcase its initiatives, collaborate with like-minded organisations, participate in global projects, and access valuable industry insights, all while benefiting from the institutional support and credibility of UNWTO. This recognition marks a step forward in ICL Tours and Travels LLC’s journey to shape a more ethical and impactful global tourism landscape.

