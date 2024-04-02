Israel bombs Iran embassy in Syria

A top Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General, identified as Brigadier General Mohammed Reza Zahedi, was killed in the airstrike allegedly by Israel in Damascus…reports Asian Lite News

An Israeli missile strike hit the consulate building in the compound of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leveling the building to the ground and leaving an unknown number of casualties, according to a media report.

Reporters on Monday saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the building located on the Mazzeh Highway to the west of Damascus after the attack, which triggered a big boom sound as the Syrian air defences attempted to intercept the missiles.

The demolished structure is the consular section of the Iranian embassy, with an Iranian flag resting amid the wreckage, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the attack occurred at about 5:00 p.m. local time, when Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the building of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Syria’s air defence intercepted some of the missiles, it noted, adding the attack resulted in fatalities and injuries. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who arrived at the scene following the missile strike, condemned the attack.

He said the Israeli attack would not affect the Syrian-Iranian relations.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said efforts were underway to retrieve the bodies of the victims, provide medical assistance to the wounded, and remove the rubble.

Ambulances rushed to the scene while military vehicles swiftly cordoned off the embassy’s perimeter.

Top Iranian General killed

A top Iranian General was killed in the airstrike allegedly by Israel in Damascus. The officer identified as Brigadier General Mohammed Reza Zahedi is a top general of the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Arab media reported late Monday night said that he was killed along with a Lieutenant and five other officers.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a statement said that Tehran holds Israel responsible for the consequences of the attack.

Sources in Israel Defence Ministry told IANS that Zahedi is the topmost ranking Iranian officer killed since the October 7 war between Israel and Hamas began last year.

Zahedi, according to sources, is ranked above Sayyed Reza Mousavi killed in December, 2023.

According to sources, Zahedi was the highest ranking officer in communication with Hezbollah and his death is a major body blow to Iran and its Quds Forces widely believed to be the main force behind terror outfit Hezbollah.

He had commanded the Iran Air Force and was, according to Israeli agencies, responsible for smuggling arms into Lebanon for the Hezbollah.

The Arabic and Hebrew media said that the airstrike was on a building adjacent to the Iranian consulate in Syria. This building was serving as the regional headquarters of the IRGC.

Iranian embassy in Syria in a statement on Monday night said, “The barbaric Israeli aggression is a flagrant violation of international laws, diplomatic norms and the requirements of the Vienna Convention.”

Iran vows retaliation

Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, has promised that Iran will respond to Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy with equal force.

Following the Israeli missile strike on the consulate building of the Iranian embassy, Akbari told reporters earlier on Monday that five of his colleagues lost their lives in the attack, while two Iranian embassy guards were injured.

Israel “has clearly violated international laws. When will international organisations, which are meant to enforce these laws, take action?” he said.

The Iranian ambassador issued a warning that Iran will not let Israel’s actions go unanswered and will retaliate with equal force, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel “will face consequences for their actions, and we will respond with the same intensity,” Akbari added.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said the missile attack occurred at about 5:00 p.m. local time when Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the building of the Iranian embassy.

The incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran.

ALSO READ: UAE Lauds ICJ Measures on Gaza Aid

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]