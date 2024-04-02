Dubai Municipality bags top environment award

The Municipality received recognition for its ‘Sustainability Projects System’ initiative…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Municipality has been awarded the Golden category for Environment Management Industry at the Global Environment Award, which is organized by the Global Energy & Environment Foundation (GEEF). The esteemed award honours exceptional individuals, teams, projects, and organizations for their significant contributions to environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural resources. It serves as a catalyst for fostering excellence in effective environmental management on a global level.

The Municipality received recognition for its ‘Sustainability Projects System’ initiative. This initiative aims to showcase the Municipality’s accomplishments and sustainable projects, further emphasizing its commitment to integrated management of environmental, sanitation and waste systems. Moreover, it seeks to encourage environmental sustainability practices, enhance natural resource management, and introduce innovative strategies to reduce the effects of climate change. Furthermore, the initiative aims to raise awareness on emerging environmental challenges.

This system has been instrumental in fostering a positive environmental impact within the Emirate. Through effective measures such as carbon emission reduction, promotion of a green circular economy and sustainable renewable energy sources, it strengthens the Municipality’s core principles, advancing Dubai’s sustainability goals and improving overall quality of life.

Dubai Municipality has established a comprehensive system of sustainability projects. Among these are the Al Warsan Waste-to-Energy Plant project, the Biogas-to-energy project, and the trading of carbon credits on the Dubai Financial Market. Furthermore, the Municipality has attained ISO 14001 certification for its Integrated Environmental Management System and ISO 5000 certification for its integrated energy management system. The Municipality also played a key role in 10 global competitiveness indicators for smart cities.

Additionally, the Municipality has launched the ‘More Sustainable Dubai’ initiative alongside its significant role as a key partner in the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28). This initiative reinforces the Municipality’s commitment to implementing sustainable practices and standards in Dubai that are aimed at preserving its natural resources. These efforts have the potential to enhance the overall quality of life and sustainability within the emirate.

