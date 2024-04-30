Israel fears ICC might issue warrants against Netanyahu

According to Israeli media reports, the country’s proposal called for a deal to accept the release of 40 of the roughly 130 hostages believed to be still held in exchange for freeing Palestinian security prisoners jailed in Israel…reports Asian Lite News

Officials within the Israeli government fear that the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) might be considering issuing an arrest warrant against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant and other top officials. Tel Aviv has activated all diplomatic channels, along with the involvement of the country’s Foreign Ministry, to try and block the ICC from issuing arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant and other military officials over war crimes, as per Israeli media reports.

A source within the Israeli government said that the US is also “part of the last-ditch diplomatic effort” to prevent the ICC from issuing the arrest warrants. The ICC, on the other hand, told NBC News that its independent investigation in connection to the situation in Palestine is currently ongoing.

The Hague-based court, however, did not comment on the arrest warrants it is considering against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant along with top Israeli officials. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Hamas to accept Israel’s latest and “extraordinarily generous” proposal for a possible truce deal and secure the release of hostages amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to Israeli media reports, the country’s proposal called for a deal to accept the release of 40 of the roughly 130 hostages believed to be still held in exchange for freeing Palestinian security prisoners jailed in Israel. The second phase of the proposal of a truce consisted a ‘period of sustained calm’.

The ‘period of sustained calm’ refers to Israel’s compromise response to Hamas’ demand for permanent ceasefire. On Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told the country’s embassies abroad to prepare for a severe antisemitic backlash if the Court takes any action.

Moreover, a senior Hamas source told Reuters the ceasefire talks in Cairo will take place between the group’s delegation and Qatari and Egyptian mediators. “Hamas has some questions and inquiries over the Israeli response to its proposal, which the movement received from mediators,” he said.

As Israel is facing pressure over its offensive in Gaza and Hamas’ demand of a ceasefire, a US State Department spokesperson said that Washington has found 5 units of the country’s forces responsible for gross violations of human rights.

