Egypt to Host Gaza Peace Talks

Egypt is set to host a landmark international peace summit on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, bringing together leaders from across the world in a historic effort to end the devastating war in Gaza and chart a course toward lasting peace and regional stability.

The Sharm el-Sheikh Summit for Peace, to be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, represents the most significant diplomatic initiative since the conflict began two years ago. Egypt’s Presidency confirmed that the summit will gather leaders and senior officials from more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, along with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

According to Egypt’s state-run Middle East News Agency (MENA), the summit will focus on implementing the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage-exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered through intensive Egyptian and Qatari mediation.

Egypt has long been at the heart of mediation efforts between Israel and Palestinian factions. Over recent weeks, Egyptian negotiators, working alongside Qatar and Turkey, played a critical role in securing the ceasefire that took effect on Friday morning, following months of secret and shuttle diplomacy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is to release all remaining Israeli hostages by 12:00 noon (09:00 GMT) on Monday, including 20 believed to be alive and the remains of up to 28 others. In return, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, while easing restrictions to allow increased humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

The truce marks the first concrete progress toward halting hostilities since the conflict erupted in October 2023. Egyptian officials described the agreement as “a crucial humanitarian step” and “a foundation for a wider political process that will restore stability and protect civilian lives.”

President El-Sisi is expected to open the summit with an appeal for unity and restraint, urging all sides to commit to “a just and lasting peace that guarantees the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.”

A spokesperson for Egypt’s Presidency said the summit will “seek to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen peace and stability efforts in the Middle East, and open a new page in regional security and cooperation.”

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed through his office that he will attend the meeting and return to New York on Wednesday. The Elysée Palace also announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will join the summit “to support the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and to work with regional partners toward a sustainable peace.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also set to attend, with Downing Street describing the event as a “historic turning point for the region.” He is expected to praise Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for “their tireless diplomatic efforts” and express gratitude to President Trump for his role in securing the truce.

The United States, Egypt’s key partner in mediating the ceasefire, has emphasised that Monday’s summit will mark the start of a broader peace framework. President Trump, speaking before his departure from Washington, said:

“Egypt has shown true leadership. This summit is about giving the people of Gaza and Israel a chance to live without fear — to turn the page after years of war.”

Despite widespread optimism, Egyptian analysts warn that challenges remain. Later stages of the agreement — including the governance of Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the disarmament of Hamas — are yet to be negotiated.

Diplomatic sources told Al-Ahram that Cairo is preparing to propose a transitional governance plan for Gaza involving Palestinian factions under Arab League oversight, with international support to rebuild and stabilise the territory.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisations have welcomed Egypt’s mediation, stressing that the ceasefire must hold to allow the entry of food, fuel, and medical supplies. The Rafah crossing, controlled by Egypt, remains Gaza’s main lifeline for humanitarian assistance, and Cairo has pledged to keep it open for aid convoys under international supervision.

Egypt’s leadership has received wide support from Arab and international partners. Qatar and Turkey have coordinated closely with Egyptian intelligence in the truce negotiations, while Saudi Arabia and Jordan have backed Cairo’s call for a sustainable political solution rooted in the two-state framework.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit praised the Egyptian initiative, saying it “reflects the Arab world’s collective commitment to ending the bloodshed and achieving justice for the Palestinian people.”

The United States has announced plans to establish a civil-military coordination centre in Israel, involving up to 200 troops already based in the region, alongside forces from Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. The UK, however, has confirmed it will not deploy military personnel, instead offering technical and humanitarian assistance.

The conflict in Gaza has taken a catastrophic toll. Since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken, more than 67,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children, have been killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Vast areas of the territory lie in ruins, with hospitals, schools, and housing destroyed. The ceasefire, and the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, represent for many the first genuine hope of recovery and reconstruction.

With the eyes of the world fixed on Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt once again stands at the centre of Middle Eastern diplomacy — seeking not only to silence the guns in Gaza but to build a durable peace for the region’s future generations.