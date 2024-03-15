Israeli General Makes Uncommon Rebuke of Leadership

Goldfus urged politicians to prioritise unity during the Gaza conflict and emphasised the need for accountability….reports Asian Lite News

An Israeli general leading troops in Gaza publicly criticised the country’s political leadership, demanding they match the soldiers’ dedication.

Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, head of the 98th division in Gaza, faced backlash for his remarks, breaking the taboo of military officers getting involved in politics.

Goldfus urged politicians to prioritise unity during the Gaza conflict and emphasised the need for accountability.

He also called for inclusive military service, addressing the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews, a contentious issue.

While some lawmakers supported Goldfus, others criticised his political statements. Neither Netanyahu nor the Defence Minister responded publicly.

Meanwhile, Israel has reportedly received Hamas’ response to a new ceasefire deal proposal from Qatari mediators.

David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, received the written response from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Israeli official.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement, saying Hamas “continues to fortify itself with unfounded demands”.

The Prime Minister’s office added that the wartime Cabinet is expected to convene on Friday to discuss the proposal.

Hamas confirmed in a statement that it has presented a “comprehensive vision” of a truce that includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza since the group launched its deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Families of hostages meet Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday met the families of hostages who are held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Liat Bell Sommer, the spokesperson of Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, said in a statement that the Prime Minister met with 20 families at his residence along with his wife Sara.

The families told the Prime Minister that these meetings with him and members of the War Cabinet are vital for them.

They emphasized that the timing is now critical for the release of the hostages, and the Prime Minister must not miss the current opportunity on the table.

According to the statement, the families urged Netanyahu that they must be seen as an integral part in defining the steps that will lead to an agreement for the immediate release of their family members.

