Jaishankar Visits Iranian Embassy Amid Mourning

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi as the country observed a day’s state mourning in a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. The government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after visiting the Iranian Embassy.

Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran’s mountainous north-west while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.

The National Flag is being flown at half-mast on all buildings in India on Tuesday and no official entertainment has been scheduled.

