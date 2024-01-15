MBZ, Erdogan Discuss Combating Terrorism

Erdogan said in his New Year’s address that Turkey would begin to bring about “real breakthroughs” in 2024…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye across various sectors, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the call, His Highness expressed his deepest condolences to President Erdoğan and the people of Türkiye on the deaths of Turkish soldiers in the recent terrorist attack targeting a Turkish military base, which resulted in several casualties.

The Turkish President expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his sincere solidarity with Türkiye and its people, reaffirming the strength of UAE-Turkish relations and wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides emphasised the need for concerted international efforts to combat all forms of terrorism, which seeks to undermine the stability of nations and the security of their people.

Erdogan said in his New Year’s address that Turkey would begin to bring about “real breakthroughs” in 2024.

He also stressed the importance of 2023 marking the end of Turkey’s first century as a republic and the beginning of the “Century of Turkey” in 2024, referring to a government goal of building a powerful country.

Meanwhile, Erdogan also acknowledged the existence of “new challenges, new problems, and new setbacks” in areas ranging from “the fight against terror to economic traps”.

“Turkey will not only work to achieve its own security and prosperity, but also to create a climate of peace globally and in the region,” he said.

“We are trying to achieve peace in our region. We are improving our relations with our friends in all areas,” he added.

