PML-N, PPP Consider Sharing PM Seat in Pakistan’s Coalition Government

During the meeting on Sunday at the Bilawal House in Lahore, the two sides agreed in principle to cooperate for the country’s political stability following the general elections…reports Asian Lite News

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have deliberated on the possibility of appointing Prime Ministers from their parties for a three and two-year term under a power-sharing formula, a media report said.

The idea of appointing a Prime Minister for half the term was discussed during their first huddle on Sunday following the February 8 general elections as part of their efforts to form a coalition government at the Centre and provinces, according to sources privy to the development, Geo News reported.

The same power-sharing formula was chalked out by the PML-N and the National Party (NP) in Balochistan in 2013, when two Chief Ministers from the two parties each held office for half of the five-year term, the report said.

During the meeting on Sunday at the Bilawal House in Lahore, the two sides agreed in principle to cooperate for the country’s political stability following the general elections.

The meeting was attended by PPP President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the PML-N.

The PML-N leadership demanded that it would retain the coveted slot of Prime Minister, while former President Asif Zardari maintained that the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) has already nominated Bilawal for the post of PM, Geo News reported.

After this, the leaderships of the two parties explored the possibility of appointing PM of their respective parties for half of the five-year term, as per sources.

ALSO READ-Political Crisis Rattles Pakistan, Stocks Plunge 2K+

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]