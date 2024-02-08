Prince Harry returns to be at King Charles’ side

Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday…reports Asian Lite News

Prince Harry has flown back to the UK to see his father King Charles III following news of his cancer diagnosis, as per media reports, CNN said.

Harry, who arrived in London on Tuesday from California, has been involved in a long-running, public falling out with his family in the years since he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from royal duties, though the duke did make a brief visit to the UK for Charles’ coronation last year, as per CNN.

Prince Harry was photographed being driven into the gates of Clarence House, the King’s London residence, at around 2:45 pm (9.45 am ET).

Harry was seen in the photograph seated in the back of a black SUV. Harry flew from Los Angeles to London overnight, landing at about 12:30 pm, British media reported.

Harry’s return has sparked speculation of reconciliation with his family after years of estrangement. However, a royal source said there were no plans for Harry to meet his brother Prince William while he’s in London, according to CNN.

The King of Britain has been advised by his doctors to postpone public-facing duties. He has already begun the schedule of regular treatments after the diagnosis.

However, he will continue to handle official documentation and state business as usual throughout this time.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. (ANI)

