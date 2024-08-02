Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Colombia

Per Márquez, “The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment…reports Asian Lite News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Colombia. “As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, said in a statement this morning.

During their time in Colombia, Harry and Meghan will visit Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali with Márquez. “In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress,” she wrote. “In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

While no specific date has been shared yet, Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit will come before the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which will be held in Colombia this November. Therefore, their trip could take place anytime in the next three months.

Per Márquez, “The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment. The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats. It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

She concluded, “We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation.”

This would mark Harry and Meghan’s third major international trip in 2024, after visiting British Columbia in February and Nigeria in May.

