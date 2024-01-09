Protesters Disrupt Biden Speech Over Gaza Stance

President Biden responded by stating his efforts to work with the Israeli government to scale down operations in Gaza….reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden faced interruptions during a speech on Monday from individuals expressing discontent over his strong support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

They called for a ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the concern for innocent Palestinians affected by Israel’s military actions. The chants for a ceasefire were met with counter chants of “four more years” from some audience members.

President Biden responded by stating his efforts to work with the Israeli government to scale down operations in Gaza.

The incident occurred at the Mother Emanuel AME Church, a poignant location where, in 2015, nine black parishioners were tragically shot to death during a Bible study by a white stranger they had invited.

Concurrently, on the same day, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Winter Tent in AlUla. Their talks encompassed regional and international developments, focusing on efforts to attain security and stability, with particular attention to the evolving situation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces expanded their operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Monday night, killing 40 militants and uncovering weapons and tunnels shafts, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Soldiers seized 12 Kalashnikov rifles, four loaded RPG launchers, dozens of grenades, and vest cartridges.

Israeli forces raiding a Hamas building killed an armed militant.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza’s Al Ma’azi area, soldiers guided by intelligence identified a terror squad from Hamas’s Central Camps Brigade. The ground forces directed an airstrike that eliminated the squad.

Over the last day, the naval forces attacked military outposts, warehouses and vessels used by Hamas’ naval force.

The offensive continued as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday night. Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, the war cabinet and other leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

