Qatar reviews achievements of Emiratisation in UAE

reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, received Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour of Qatar, who headed a delegation from the Qatari Ministry of Labour on a visit to the UAE.

During a meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of human resources development and labour.

The Qatari delegation was briefed on best practices implemented in the UAE labour market, in the presence of Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE); Ayesha Belharfia, the Ministry’s Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs; Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council; Sheikha Najwa Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Qatari Ministry of Labour, and officials from both ministries.

The Qatari delegation reviewed the various initiatives of the Nafis programme, as well as the range of legislation and decisions to support Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, and the unprecedented record results of enhancing Emirati professionals’ competitiveness in the labour market.

The meeting also highlighted processes and practices of UAE labour market monitoring, raising awareness, and inspection, in addition to the social protection system and the programme for protecting workers’ entitlements in the private sector.

The delegation also examined the procedures used for settling labour disputes in the UAE, in addition to the latest results of the continuous efforts to upgrade and develop the UAE labour market’s legislative ecosystem and elevate its attractiveness to both international talent and Emirati professionals.

