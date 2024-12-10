Riyadh to Invest in Green Projects 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Secures Major Investments in Green Energy To Support UK Jobs…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrived in Saudi Arabia today following high-level meetings in the UAE. During his visit, the Prime Minister emphasised strengthening ties with Gulf partners to deliver tangible benefits for working people across the UK.

Starmer highlighted immediate gains for the North of England, including a transformative partnership between Manchester-based Graphene Innovation Manchester (GIM) and Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Giga-Project. The collaboration will launch the world’s first commercial production of graphene-enriched carbon fibre, an eco-friendly material that aims to revolutionise advanced manufacturing.

The £250 million investment in a research and innovation hub in Greater Manchester is expected to create over 1,000 skilled jobs, cementing the region’s role as a global leader in sustainable materials.

Speaking in Riyadh, the Prime Minister stressed his commitment to linking international partnerships with local regeneration:

“Every region and nation in the United Kingdom should feel the impact of our Plan for Change. My international agenda starts at home, ensuring that diplomacy delivers real jobs, growth, and opportunities for people across the UK.”

The visit also marked significant strides in the UK-Saudi green energy partnership. Oxford-based private equity fund HYCAP has pledged £785 million to develop hydrogen mobility clusters across the UK, including Northern Ireland, creating over 1,000 jobs and supporting Saudi Arabia’s net-zero ambitions by 2060.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his accompanying delegation arrived at King Khalid International Airport on Monday night. He was received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi (the accompanying minister), Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Ambassador of the UK to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton, Acting Director of the Riyadh Region Police Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, and Deputy Chief of Royal Protocol Fahad Al-Suhail.

Additionally, the UK and Saudi Arabia announced plans to establish a Joint International Institute for Clean Hydrogen. This collaboration, led by universities from both nations, including Newcastle University, will advance clean energy expertise and innovation. North East Mayor Kim McGuinness is accompanying the Prime Minister to secure further green energy investments.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband praised the agreements: “These investments in clean energy demonstrate how our Plan for Change can create new jobs, boost energy independence, and position the UK as a global clean energy superpower.”

Other notable agreements include:

• A partnership between UK-based cleantech leader Carbon Clean and Saudi firm Aramco to advance carbon capture technologies, projected to generate 2,000 UK jobs.

• A £200 million investment over five years by Next Generation SCM and Saudi Arabia’s City Cement Company to produce sustainable concrete, supporting 200 jobs.

• A £41 million Saudi investment in regenerating Brunswick Mill in Greater Manchester, providing 277 flats and commercial outlets, aligned with the Prime Minister’s goal to build 1.5 million homes.

