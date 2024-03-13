Russia, China, Iran Conduct Joint Naval Drill

The joint maneuvers mark the fourth collaboration among China, Iran, and Russia since 2019…reports Asian Lite News

China, Iran, and Russia have kick started a joint naval exercise, dubbed “Marine Security Belt 2024,” in the Gulf of Oman, a strategic waterway adjacent to the Persian Gulf. The drill involves significant maritime assets, with China deploying the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi and guided-missile frigate Linyi, while Russia’s contingent is led by the Varyag, a Slava-class cruiser. Over 20 vessels, including support craft, combat boats, and naval helicopters, are participating from the three nations.

Covering an expansive area of 17,000 square kilometers (6,600 square miles) of water, the exercise aims not only to bolster maritime security but also to enhance trade, combat piracy and terrorism, facilitate humanitarian efforts, and promote information exchange in rescue operations, according to Adm. Mostafa Tajaddini, the spokesperson for the drill.

The joint maneuvers mark the fourth collaboration among China, Iran, and Russia since 2019. This heightened military cooperation aligns with Iran’s response to escalating tensions with the United States. Notably, Iran’s military collaboration includes supplying military drones to Russia, which are currently utilized in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, and South Africa are observing the exercise, underscoring its regional significance. The Gulf of Oman, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, has witnessed a series of attacks and ship seizures, predominantly attributed to Iran by the U.S. Since the breakdown of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, tensions in the region have escalated. Given that a substantial portion of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, situated at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, securing these waters remains a critical priority for international stakeholders.

