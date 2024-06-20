Sharjah gears up for Mango Festival

The festival is designed to support and encourage ongoing agricultural production, a vital pillar of economic and food security. …reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced that it is all set to organise the 3rd annual Mango Festival 2024 at Expo Khor Fakkan from June 28 to 30, with all necessary preparations in place.

The event, held in collaboration with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, aims to bring together agricultural companies, farmers, and productive families to showcase their diverse fruit harvests, including various types of mangoes and citrus fruits.

The festival is designed to support and encourage ongoing agricultural production, a vital pillar of economic and food security. It also seeks to boost commercial and tourism activities in the region.

With broad participation from local farmers, the festival will feature a wide array of mango varieties and host several competitions with valuable prizes. The competitions are divided into three main categories: A mango mazayna (beauty contest), another contest for the most beautiful mango basket open exclusively to women, and the best artwork contest for children.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), emphasized that the Mango Festival is a significant addition to a series of heritage events and festivals focused on the agricultural sector.

“Organised by the Sharjah Chamber in the eastern and central regions, the festival seeks to provide comprehensive support to farmers and enhance the quality of local agricultural products,” Al Awadi said, adding that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to ensuring the festival’s success, enabling it to play a vital role in preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage and encouraging farmers to care for mango trees.

The organizing committee of the Mango Festival has set specific conditions and requirements for participation in the mango mazayna. Participants must provide locally produced mangoes from the 2024 season, and the mangoes must originate from the participant’s own farm or home garden. At the time of registration, participants are required to present ownership documents for the agricultural land or house.

Each participant is allowed to enter only one variety of mango into the competition. The winning farms and homes will be thoroughly inspected and evaluated by the jury. The mangoes submitted must be free of injuries and visible defects, be of appropriate size, and presented in carton boxes. Additionally, the weight of the mangoes entered in each category of the competition must be 4 kg.

For the “Most Beautiful Basket” competition exclusive to women, the conditions and specifications require that the mangoes be locally produced in 2024. Women aged 18 and older are eligible to participate with one basket only. The mangoes must be presented in a handmade basket, crafted by the participant, and the basket should not exceed 4 kilograms.

Regarding the “Most Beautiful Artwork for Children” competition, participants must be aged between 8 and 12 years old. Entry into this competition requires submission of a copy of the Emirates ID. The artwork must be mango-related and can be a model, painting, or any other form of creative work. Each child is allowed to participate with only one artwork.

The festival, open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature a variety of economic and commercial events and activities. Highlights include performances by folk heritage groups, competitions, and diverse cultural programs. Additionally, the festival will offer a series of educational workshops that provide in-depth insights into agricultural crop care and modern cultivation techniques.

