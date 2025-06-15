New Medical Team

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed attends Sharjah medical graduates’ ceremony at University City Hall.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony for students of the Colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences on Saturday. The event took place at University City Hall in Sharjah.

The graduation ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, welcomed the gathering. He said that since the establishment of the Integrated Healthcare Complex, the university has graduated over 4,500 doctors, dentists, and pharmacists. These graduates are now serving in healthcare systems across the UAE, the wider region, and around the world, contributing as skilled and qualified professionals in various medical fields.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi presented graduation certificates to 453 students from the University of Sharjah’s medical colleges. The graduates included 189 from the College of Medicine, 150 from the College of Pharmacy, 114 from the College of Dentistry, and 423 from the College of Health Sciences.