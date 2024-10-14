Tensions soar as IDF tanks breach UNIFIL base

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said two Israeli tanks destroyed the main gate of a post in Ramyah, located near the Israeli border, and demanded that the peacekeepers turn off their lights.

The UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon reported that Israeli tanks forcibly breached one of its positions early Sunday morning.

According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), two Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tanks destroyed the main gate of a post in Ramyah, located near the Israeli border, and demanded that the peacekeepers turn off their lights.

Following this incursion, rounds were fired in the vicinity, causing smoke to enter the camp and resulting in skin irritations and gastrointestinal reactions for 15 peacekeepers stationed there.

In a contrasting account, the IDF asserted that their tanks entered the UNIFIL position to evacuate soldiers injured by an anti-tank missile.

They reported that two soldiers were seriously injured in the attack while others sustained minor injuries.

To assist with the evacuation, the IDF deployed smoke screens and maintained communication with UNIFIL, insisting that their activities posed no threat to the peacekeepers.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned any attacks on peacekeepers, warning that such actions could amount to war crimes.

He underscored that UNIFIL personnel and their facilities must never be targeted, reiterating that assaults on peacekeepers violate international and humanitarian law.

This incident is part of a series of escalating confrontations between UNIFIL and Israeli forces. Israel has repeatedly requested that UNIFIL withdraw from southern Lebanon amid its ongoing ground operations against the militant group Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged peacekeepers to “immediately” relocate to avoid becoming “hostages” of Hezbollah, a directive that UNIFIL has not yet accepted.

Israel has faced international backlash for prior incidents in which UNIFIL personnel were harmed due to IDF fire.

In response, UNIFIL reminded the IDF of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and properties, labeling the breach of the Ramyah post as a blatant violation of international law.

Moreover, UNIFIL reported that Israeli troops obstructed critical logistical movements near Meiss El Jebel, exacerbating tensions further.

The IDF claimed that Hezbollah had launched rockets and missiles from sites near UNIFIL positions, accusing the militant group of exploiting their proximity to UN forces.

‘Refusal to evacuate turns UN forces into hostages’

Netanyahu stated that the refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has effectively turned them into hostages of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

In a video address on Sunday Netanyahu affirmed, “We are marking one year of the harsh war that was forced on us – the war of redemption against Iran’s axis of evil, which has risen up to destroy us.”

Further, he emphasised Israel’s determination to ensure its future and defeat its enemies. He highlighted the military’s successes in Lebanon and affirmed, “We eliminated Nasrallah and his senior personnel. Our heroic soldiers are destroying Hezbollah’s weapons, command centers, and terrorist tunnels.”

Netanyahu highlighted that Israel is not fighting the Lebanese people but rather ‘Iran’s terrorist proxy Hezbollah’, which has occupied Lebanon.

Addressing the UN Secretary-General directly, Netanyahu said, “The time has come for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones. The IDF has requested this repeatedly and has met with repeated refusal, which has the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields. Your refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has turned them into hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers.”

“We regret the harm to UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing our utmost to prevent such harm. But the simplest and most obvious way to ensure this is simply to withdraw them from the danger zone. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm’s way. It should be done right now, immediately,” he added.

Arab League condemn Israeli moves

Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Sunday reaffirmed Jordan’s rejection and condemnation of two Israeli draft bills that could prevent operations of the UN Palestine relief agency, UNRWA, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Israeli parliament approved two bills last Sunday aimed at ending UNRWA’s activity and privileges in Israel.

Safadi called the bills a blatant violation of international law and a deprivation of the Palestinian people’s essential rights and services recognized by the international community, according to a statement by Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.

During his meeting on Sunday with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi stressed the need for the international community to reject such bills to show support for UNRWA and its mandate since its inception.

The foreign minister stressed that UNRWA’s role is irreplaceable, warning that Israel’s targeting of the UN agency is part of its broader attempt to eliminate the refugee issue. He said it must be resolved in accordance with resolutions of international legitimacy as part of a comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that ends Israel’s occupation and ensures the return of refugees.

Safadi and Lazzarini discussed the necessary actions to counter this Israeli threat to the UN agency in cooperation with regional and international partners, while underscoring the importance of providing political and financial support for the agency to continue its lifesaving operations.

Also on Sunday, the Arab League (AL) and Egypt condemned Israel’s plans to seize the East Jerusalem headquarters of UNRWA and convert the site into a settlement.

In a statement, AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said Israel is implementing a plan to “eliminate the role of UNRWA and liquidate it,” expressing full Arab solidarity with the UN agency.

Aboul-Gheit called on the international community to defend UNRWA against Israel’s “fiercest” liquidation campaigns.

