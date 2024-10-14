900 Indian soldiers at risk as Israel targets UNIFIL

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that any attacks against peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime”

India has expressed concerns over the safety of UN peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon after they came under fire from Israeli forces attacking Hezbollah targets in the region. Notably, 900 Indian soldiers are part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, and are stationed along the 120-km Blue Line on the Israel-Lebanon border.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We are concerned about the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely. Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate.”

The statement came a day after the UN said the Naqoura headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit by Israeli forces.

“This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall,” the UN statement read.

Meanwhile, the UNIFIL reported that two Israeli tanks destroyed the main gate of one of its positions in southern Lebanon and “forcibly entered” the site after blocking its movement the previous day.

“At approximately 4:30 in the morning, while the peacekeeping soldiers were in shelters, two Merkava tanks belonging to the Israeli army destroyed the main gate of the position and entered by force. The tanks left about 45 minutes later,” UNIFIL said in a statement, referring to a position in the Ramyah area on the Lebanese side of the border.

According to UNIFIL, the breach was part of recent Israeli violations against UN forces and positions over the weekend.

“At approximately 6:40 in the morning, peacekeepers in the same location reported multiple bursts of gunfire 100 meters north, creating dense smoke. Despite wearing protective masks, 15 peacekeepers experienced symptoms such as skin irritation and stomach issues after the smoke entered the base. They are receiving treatment,” the statement added.

In addition, UNIFIL reported that on Saturday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers prevented a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near the southeast village of Mays al-Jabal.

“Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701,” UNIFIL stated, adding that it has “requested an explanation from the IDF for these shocking violations.”

Netanyahu wants Blue Helmets withdrawn

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw UN peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon, citing the danger posed to both ‘UNIFIL soldiers and Israeli troops’.

Netanyahu stated that the refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has effectively turned them into hostages of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

In a video address on Sunday Netanyahu affirmed, “We are marking one year of the harsh war that was forced on us – the war of redemption against Iran’s axis of evil, which has risen up to destroy us.”

Further, he emphasised Israel’s determination to ensure its future and defeat its enemies. He highlighted the military’s successes in Lebanon and affirmed, “We eliminated Nasrallah and his senior personnel. Our heroic soldiers are destroying Hezbollah’s weapons, command centers, and terrorist tunnels.”

Netanyahu highlighted that Israel is not fighting the Lebanese people but rather ‘Iran’s terrorist proxy Hezbollah’, which has occupied Lebanon.

Addressing the UN Secretary-General directly, Netanyahu said, “The time has come for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones. The IDF has requested this repeatedly and has met with repeated refusal, which has the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields. Your refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has turned them into hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers.”

“We regret the harm to UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing our utmost to prevent such harm. But the simplest and most obvious way to ensure this is simply to withdraw them from the danger zone. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm’s way. It should be done right now, immediately,” he added.

Netanyahu’s appeal comes after two Indonesian peacekeepers were injured on October 11 when Israeli tank fire hit a UNIFIL observation tower in Naqoura, Lebanon.The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged operating in the area, noting Hezbollah’s presence near UN positions.

‘Attacks on peacekeepers a war crime’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that any attacks against peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime,” his spokesperson said after Israeli tanks burst through the gates of a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon.

It was the latest accusation of Israeli violations and attacks against the UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, in recent days.

“UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted. Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law. They may constitute a war crime,” he said.

