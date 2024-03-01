Turkey Receives Draft Deal for F-16s

The request, made in October 2021, came after Turkey was removed from the F-35 program due to its acquisition of a Russian missile defence system…reports Asian Lite news

Turkey’s Defence Ministry spokesperson announced that the United States has sent draft letters of offer and acceptance for the sale of Block-70 F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits.

The request, made in October 2021, came after Turkey was removed from the F-35 program due to its acquisition of a Russian missile defence system.

Following Ankara’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership bid, negotiations ensued, leading to the U.S. administration agreeing to proceed with the delayed $23 billion deal, according to Reuters report.

President Biden formally informed Congress of this intention in January, and the sale became final when Congress did not intervene within 15 days.

Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk stated that Turkey’s Defence Ministry has begun examining the draft letters, which include the sale of 40 new Block-70 F-16s and 79 modernization kits along with ammunition and equipment.

After Turkey’s review, officials from both countries will meet to finalise the deal.

With Turkey being a major F-16 operator, owning over 200 older models, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy highlighted the improving momentum in relations between the two NATO allies following discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

