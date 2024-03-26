UAE Parliament Condemns Terror Attack in Moscow

FNC Speaker reiterated the UAE’s unwavering stance against terrorism and violence, emphasising their contravention of international law and humanitarian principles…reports Asian Lite News

The Federal National Council (FNC) has expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist and subversive acts targeting the security and stability of the friendly Russian Federation.

In two solidarity messages sent to Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, and Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ghobash, on behalf of the Federal National Council, expressed deep sadness and strong condemnation regarding the terrorist attack in Moscow, which claimed a lot of innocent lives.

The FNC Speaker denounced such acts that jeopardise the security and stability of Russia, extending solidarity to the victims’ families and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

He reiterated the UAE’s unwavering stance against terrorism and violence, emphasising their contravention of international law and humanitarian principles.

