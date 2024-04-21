UAE President, Guterres discuss regional developments

They called for restraint and prioritising the voice of wisdom to spare the region from further conflict that harms all and hinders cooperation and development efforts that benefit its peoples…reports Asian Lite News

AE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, discussed during a phone call cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, especially in the humanitarian field, and support for peace and development regionally and globally.

During the call, the two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, foremost among them developments in the Middle East and the need to contain tensions and prevent escalation, as this entails a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and international security and peace.

They called for restraint and prioritising the voice of wisdom to spare the region from further conflict that harms all and hinders cooperation and development efforts that benefit its peoples.

UAE President and the Secretary-General of the United Nations reviewed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the importance of working to establish an immediate ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian tragedies among civilians, ensure the flow of adequate and unimpeded aid, and enable international organisations to carry out their humanitarian role.

They also underscored the importance of advancing towards a comprehensive and just peace based on the two-state solution, as it is the only viable path towards achieving lasting security and stability in the region.

During the call, the UAE President stressed the UAE’s keenness to cooperate with the United Nations and various parties regionally and internationally in order to maintain peace in light of the difficult circumstances that the region is experiencing.

For his part, Antonio Guterres expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s support for peace and its notable global humanitarian efforts, particularly in providing assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

UAE Chamber boosts trade cooperation with Colombia

The UAE Federation of the Chambers signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Colombian counterparts to boost investment and trade opportunities between the two nations. These MoUs also establish a joint business council.

The agreements align with the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Colombia. This partnership aims to foster a new era of productive collaboration, mutual economic growth, and unlock further commercial and investment prosperity for both countries.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signed the MoUs on behalf of the UAE Chambers. Representing Colombia were the Executive Vice President of the Colombian Chamber of Commerce, and Paola Buendia Garcia, Executive Vice President of the National Business Association of Colombia.

Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the UAE Chambers and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors, highlighted the importance of these MoUs. He stated that the agreements support national goals aligned with the UAE-Colombia CEPA. The MoUs will facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, further strengthen commercial and investment cooperation between businesses, and contribute to driving comprehensive and sustainable development.

The parties will exchange knowledge and training experiences in economic development. The MoU aims to increase commercial opportunities and expand economic and industrial cooperation between companies in both countries.

The agreement facilitates trade and economic delegation visits between the two countries. Additionally, it encourages collaboration to enable companies from both nations to participate in international events, exhibitions, and conferences. (ANI/WAM)

