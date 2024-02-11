UAE warns against Israel launching opes in Rafah

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position, calling for a return to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has expressed deep concern regarding preparations by the Israeli military to launch an operation in the Rafah area, in the south of the Gaza Strip populated by displaced Palestinians, and the serious humanitarian repercussions that may result from the operation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against military action that threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law.

The Ministry called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Furthermore, the Ministry called for efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position, calling for a return to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

Iraq calls for int’l intervention

Meanwhile, The Iraqi Foreign Ministry hazs urged the international community to thwart an Israeli plan to launch a military operation in the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah.

The Ministry said on Saturday in a statement that it was following with great concern the reports about an Israeli plan to carry out a ground operation that would lead to “a new humanitarian catastrophe and massacre” in Rafah.

It calls for “an international intervention to prevent mass forced displacement plans pursued by the occupation forces”.

The Ministry also reiterated the need to stop military operations against the Palestinians and to provide humanitarian aid to them.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to prepare a plan for a ground operation in Rafah to eliminate what remains of Hamas brigades.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year, over half of the 2.3 million residents in Gaza have fled to Rafah to search for a safe place.

Egypt opens Rafah crossing

The Egyptian presidency, in response to US President Joe Biden’s statement, has said that Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing to enable the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip since “the first moment” of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Egypt has mobilised massive humanitarian aid and relief from itself and other countries,” the presidency said on Friday, adding that the persistent bombing of the Palestinian side of the crossing by Israel four times obstructed the aid delivery process, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, speaking to reporters, Biden said, “Initially, the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open the gate to (allow) humanitarian material to get in,” mistakenly calling Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the leader of Mexico.

“Egypt endured immense pressure and challenges to smooth the inflow and increase the amount of aid to Gaza,” the statement stressed, adding that 80 per cent of the aid provided to Gaza came from the Egyptian government, people and civil societies.

The statement reiterated the Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire and protect the civilians.

Israel has been waging a massive military campaign against Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, after the movement’s surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The Israeli blockade and bombardment of Gaza have so far killed nearly 28,000 Palestinians, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Friday.

The aid trucks first entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on October 21, 2023, while wounded people and foreign passport holders have been entering the Egyptian side since the beginning of last November.

Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 28,000

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,947, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

In a press statement, the Ministry said on Friday that 67,459 Palestinians have been wounded in the coastal enclave since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October last year.

Israeli forces killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 142 others in the past 24 hours, the Ministry added, noting that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli aircraft launched a series of raids targetting several homes in the neighbourhoods of Gaza City, including al-Rimal, al-Sabra, al-Zaytoun, Tal al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajlin.

The sources told Xinhua that ambulances were unable to reach the targetted locations due to Israel’s aerial and artillery bombardment and drone attacks on everything moving in those areas.

Meanwhile, at least eight Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targetted two homes in Rafah, the southernmost Gazan city, said medical sources.

According to paramedics, in Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, a number of young men were killed as a result of Israel’s continued artillery shelling, while another young man and an elderly man were killed by Israeli forces’ bullets in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in the city.

Also, several Palestinians were killed and some others injured as a result of Israeli aircraft bombing a house in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

