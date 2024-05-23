UK-India hold meeting on counter-terrorism

Views were also exchanged on the proscription of individual terrorists and entities as a tool to combat terrorism, as well as ways of working together in multilateral forums…reports Asian Lite News

The 16th meeting of the India-United Kingdom Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides “strongly condemned” terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN charter and international law.

The Indian side was led by KD Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs, whereas Chris Felton, Head of Counter Terrorism Network for Asia and Oceania, Government of United Kingdom, led the respective delegations to discuss the ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

“The two sides shared their assessment of the terrorist and extremist threats in their respective territories and regions including threats posed by globally sanctioned terrorist entities and individuals,” the MEA release read.

Views were also exchanged on the proscription of individual terrorists and entities as a tool to combat terrorism, as well as ways of working together in multilateral forums.

“Both countries exchanged perspectives across a range of CT challenges: countering radicalisation and violent extremism; combating the financing of terrorism; preventing exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorism; law enforcement and judicial cooperation; information sharing; aviation and maritime security. It was agreed to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation to meet these shared challenges,” the MEA release stated.

The 17th India-UK Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism will be held in the UK at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

