‘UK public overwhelmingly back Gaza ceasefire’

The British public overwhelmingly support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a new poll has found.

Commissioned by Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Council for Arab-British Understanding, the poll was conducted by YouGov on Dec. 20-21 last year.

It found that 71 percent of the UK public believe there definitely (48 percent) and probably (23 percent) should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The results come as civilian casualties in the Palestinian enclave reach more than 23,000 dead and 58,000 wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.

Just 12 percent of the British public believe that there should definitely not (6 percent) and probably not (6 percent) be a ceasefire.

A YouGov poll carried out in October last year showed similar levels of support among the British public for a ceasefire.

MAP CEO Melanie Ward said: “Three months of bombardment and siege have resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Children are starving, the health system is collapsing and nearly 2 million people displaced from their homes.

“The message from the public couldn’t be clearer: This must end now, and our politicians must play their part in making that happen.”

The poll also asked respondents about their views on the UK government’s actions toward the conflict.

Just 17 percent approved of Britain’s handling of the war, compared to 29 percent disapproval.

The main opposition Labour Party’s response to events in Gaza was viewed negatively by 30 percent of respondents, compared to 9 percent who approved.

Neither the ruling Conservative Party nor Labour support a ceasefire. Chris Doyle, Caabu director, said: “This poll shows a total and utter lack of public confidence in the way both the UK government and the Labour Party have handled this.

“The figures could hardly be lower. This should be a wake-up call to the political leaderships to realign themselves both with public sentiment, international law and the need to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

